Well known community stalwart and Doncaster headteacher dies

The funeral of a well known Doncaster community stalwart and former headteacher will take place next week following her death at the age of 87.

Jean Jinks, a former head of Tranmoor Lane Infant School in Armthorpe, held a number of important other roles in Doncaster during a lengthy career.

She was also a Justice of the Peace in the town for several years, a devout Christian and member of Doncaster Salvation Army.

She was also president and chair of a number of other of the town's community groups and organisations.

Mrs Jinks died on Christmas Day.

An obituary said: "Her love for children was apparent throughout her career in education culminating in the headship of Tranmoor."

She is survived by sons Jeffrey and Philip and leaves five grand children and three great grandchildren.

The funeral will be held on February 15. The cortege will set off from Lakeside Community Church at 10.45am, followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.20am with a Celebration of Life service back at the church at 11.55am.