Week-long nudist festival returns to Doncaster for 2018

A week-long nudist festival will return to Doncaster later this year for its ninthconsecutive year.

Nudestock 9 - which will feature a wide range of naked activities - will take place in Wroot from May 25 to June 1.

A spokesman said: "Now in its ninth year, Nudestock is a South Yorkshire tradition.

"A week long festival of camping and caravanning - it's a fun time."

In previous years, the event, held at Candy Farm, has featured activities such as naked barbecues, body painting and yoga.

The event, which attracts naturists from across the UK, will this year feature an Irish band.

The festival is regarded as one of the UK's flagship nudist gatherings and guests will also be able to enjoy events such as massage as well as coffee mornings, bingo and quizzes.

There will also be naturist walks and sunbathing.

The festival was created by long-time naturists Colin and Carol Wood and daughter Angie Cox at the family's remote dairy farm.