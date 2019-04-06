Patchy rain and sunny spells forecast for Sheffield today 

Patchy rain and sunny spells are forecast for Sheffield today.

It will be a chillier day and once the early mist has lifted, it will be mostly dry with some bright or sunny spells, but also a lot of cloud, especially later.

Sheffield.

READ MORE: Armed police deployed to Sheffield city centre

There is also the chance of the odd spot of rain later too.

READ MORE: Gang follows man in car before jumping out and beating him in Sheffield street

Tonight looks set to see extensive low cloud and some patchy drizzle, with the chance of some mist or fog too.

READ MORE: Brothers jailed for life for ‘vicious’ murder of ‘free-spirited and kind’ Sheffield father-to-be

A touch milder than last night under the cloud.

Expect high temperatures of 12C and lows of 6C.