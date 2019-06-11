22 breakdowns per minute expected as heavy rain is set to drench the UK this week

With heavy rain forecast for the next three days, breakdown cover provider Green Flag is predicting a 4 per cent increase on the average number of breakdowns and incidents on UK roads between Tuesday and Thursday.

With wetter weather, and more dangerous driving conditions, Green Flag is forecasting 94,563 breakdowns and 50,572 incidents* on UK roads between Tuesday and Thursday. This translates to 22 breakdowns per minute over the course of this period.

Simon Henrick at Green Flag commented: “With more rainfall set to strike the UK this week, it’s important to be aware of the risk of more perilous driving conditions whilst on the road, as well as the impact it can have on your journey.”

“We are expecting flooding in some parts of the country, which may affect drivers’ journeys

“At Green Flag, we want to ensure that motorists stay safe whilst travelling, regardless of the weather.

“Some of the problems that drivers may face can be avoided if motorists thoroughly check their vehicles before setting off on a long journey."

In order to help drivers to reach their destinations safely, Green Flag has released some common sense tips to stay safe in the wet weather.

Green Flag’s Common Sense Tips To Reduce Risk Of Breakdown In The Rain:

Be prepared: know the weather forecast and take a coat: The rain could be worse along your intended journey, so check the weather forecast, pack a coat and umbrella, and remember your phone.

Check your tyres’ tread depth: Of all the checks before setting off, this is the most crucial. Tyres are your connection to the road and are all too often overlooked. The legal tread depth limit is 1.6mm, but they should be replaced once they reach 2mm.

Use your lights: Whenever visibility is reduced, use your headlights. Foglamps should only be switched on when you can’t see beyond 100 metres.

Avoid steamy windows by using air-conditioning: Air-conditioning dries air and prevents windows steaming up. Run your air-conditioning system all year round; it’s accepted as good practice to keep it running efficiently.

Give yourself space: In poor driving conditions, give yourself a distance buffer. In order to avoid accidents, leave a four second gap between your car and the one in front.