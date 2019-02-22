The boss of a Doncaster designer clothes shop has said the shop is still going strong and open for business after a £20,000 robbery at its store.

Long-standing fashion store Bradley Knipe was targeted by thieves in January – with the raiders making off with thousands of pounds worth of designer clothes.

Bradley Knipe is still going strong.

But boss Carl Bradley has said the High Street shop is still very much in business, amid rumours that it had been forced to close as a result of the raid.

“We’ve had a lot of people thinking we had closed down,” he said. “But we haven’t. We’re here and still going strong.

“We wanted to get the message out there that we are still very much in business and open.

“It is business as usual.”

South Yorkshire Police said that the store was broken into via the rear door on Sunday, January 6 and £20,000 worth of clothing was taken.

Clothing brands taken included Hugo Boss, CP Company and Armani.

The store originally opened in Doncaster in 1962 in premises on the corner of Wood Street and Cleveland Street, taking the names of then owners Ron Bradley and John Knipe.

The pair, who both worked for men’s outfitters Burton in Scunthorpe, began their shop dream in the town with £500 each from their parents - and quickly had to learn the ropes.

The store counts Doncaster Rovers players among its customers and former England football ace Kevin Keegan was also a visitor.

The store even featured in an episode of Open All Hours.