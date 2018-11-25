Police left a cheeky note saying ‘we need to chat’ after finding a suspected cannabis factory inside a property while the occupants were out.

Officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne Neighbourhood Policing Team discovered the drugs set-up on Friday.

The cannabis factory.

READ MORE: Pedestrian fighting for his life after being hit by vehicle in Sheffield

As the occupants were out they left a note stating ‘Please call 101 and quote the above incident number. I think we need to chat. Regards Manor and Arbourthorne Team.’

READ MORE: Police close main road in Sheffield

In a Facebook post, they added: “Officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne Team have just finished removing and dismantling this tenants efforts of cultivating cannabis.

The note left by police officers.

READ MORE: Drink driver caught after pursuit on South Yorkshire motorways

“Sadly they weren't home at the time but not to worry we left a note and will soon catch up with them.”