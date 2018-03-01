"We'll get you there, whatever the weather" - director of charity shuttle service to Sheffield hospital tells cancer patients

A charity shuttle service that takes hundreds of cancer patients to a Sheffield hospital every week, is continuing to battle the Beast from the East to ensure that every single patient makes their appointment.

While the snow has closed dozens of South Yorkshire's schools and shops, and let to the cancellation of numerous bus and train services, the volunteer drivers from Doncaster's Firefly charity have shown true grit to keep the vital shuttle service on the road.

The charity's five minibuses transported 39 people to Weston Park Hospital yesterday and a further 43 today.

And despite the weather warnings in place, Firefly co-director, Paul Taylor, says he is confident the charity will be able to continue running tomorrow as well.

He said: "This is really important treatment, and once we checked with Weston Park and they said they were working as normal, there was no question that we'd get everyone to their appointments.

"We had five people who were due to have the last session in their cycle, and the last thing they'd want was to miss that session."

Paul added: "We do feel really proud that we've been able to continue the service despite the adverse conditions.

"By hook or by crook, we'll get people there.Whatever the weather, we'll keep on going basically"

The charity's dedication to their service-users is made even more impressive by the fact that the majority of their 35 volunteer drivers are in their 60s and 70s.

Firefly's minibuses travel 4,000 miles every week transporting hundreds of patients from Doncaster to Sheffield's Weston Park Hospital.

Paul says the charity is always looking for more drivers.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call Firefly's other co-director, Ian Bacchus, on: 07515 632897.