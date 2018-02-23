WATCH: Terrifying moment swerving lorry narrowly misses sign at 60mph on Doncaster motorway - Warning: Strong language

This is the terrifying moment a swerving lorry narrowly avoided smashing into a sign at 60mph in front of shocked drivers on a motorway near Doncaster.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS VERY STRONG LANGUAGE

The lorry narrowly misses a temporary road sign on the A1.

The articulated truck was captured careering across the carriageway on the A1(M) near Doncaster with the driver narrowly avoiding ploughing into a temporary sign and road cones after veering into the hard shoulder.

At the last moment, the trucker slams their brakes on and the lorry veers back onto the northbound carriageway in front of other shocker motorists.

The footage was captured by Jase and Dave McDonald as the made their way back from watching a Sheffield Steelers game on Wednesday night.

Said Dave: "It was scary and it happened loads of times. Hopefully he hasn't killed anybody."

"We were behind it from the M18 junction right up to junction 37 and that was just one occasion when it occurred.

"I am sure he was falling asleep - that's why I stayed behind him because I was worried about overtaking him."

The clip, which was filmed at about 10.15pm on the A1(M) west of Doncaster, shows the vehicle drifting into the hard shoulder before braking at the last minute to avoid the blue and white keep right sign and a group of cones stationed around its base.

The pair can be heard exchanging an expletive filled commentary as the drama unfolds just yards in front of them.

Added Dave: "I was doing about 60mph and the lorry was doing about the same. I drive on motorways everyday but I've never seen anything like that before.

"I'm very surprised he didn't have an accident."

The clip has been shared on Facebook and has already been viewed more than 1,000 times and the pair hope it will raise awareness of dangers on the roads.

Added Dave: "We are trying to get as many people as possible to see this."