Watch: Former Sheffield burlesque dancers launch new career as YouTube comedy sensations

A pair of female former burlesque dancers from Sheffield have launched a new career - as internet comedy sensations.

The pair, who were known as Cherry DuBois and Deadly Nightshade in their dancing days, have rebranded themselves as Sam and Rachel and have filmed a series of funny videos which they hope will turn them into YouTube stars.

The duo, who describe their humour as everything from "twisted" and "fluffy funny to seriously dark" have kicked off their How To Do Stuff Proper channel - offering viewers amusing tips on everything from dating, baking and training for a triathlon.

The pair, who come Rotherham, have promised their new channel will include "rather bizarre footage for the masses."

Their first video appeared online earlier this month while the second installment came only a day later with the title How To Bake Proper.

The video begins in all seriousness as a baking tutorial - before descending into chaos.

Highlighting inspiration from the likes of Monty Python, The Mighty Boosh, Richard Ayoade, and Peter Kay, the comedy duo have promised the channel will offer "creativity, diversity and comedy gold."

You can watch the videos HERE