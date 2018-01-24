Warning over scam websites selling tickets to Sheffield-based Anthony Joshua's next fight

Boxing fans are being warned about scam websites purporting to be selling tickets to Sheffield-based boxing superstar Anthony Joshua's next fight.

Numerous websites were spotted selling tickets for the world heavyweight champion's showdown with fellow titleholder Joseph Parker before they went on sale officially.

The fraudulent tickets were listed as being priced between £40 and £600, with VIP ring-side seats being touted for up to £2, 000.

They were all being sold on unofficial sites before going on general sale yesterday.

But the UK’s cyber crime reporting centre Action Fraud warned that any fans who bought tickets from these sites are "likely to be fraudulent."

Brit boxer Joshua, who trains at the Steel City's English Institute of Sport, will take on New Zealand’s Parker at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday, March 31.

It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Box Office.

If you have been scammed and want advice contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.