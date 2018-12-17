Warning issued to Sheffield students targeted by ‘wave of fake tax scams’ 

University and college students in Sheffield are being urged not to fall victim to a wave of fake tax scams that are doing the rounds.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has received thousands of fraud reports from students at university and colleges across the UK.

Fake emails, which use university addresses in a bid to appear legitimate, have been telling people that they are owed money and encourage them to send their personal details.

HMRC warned that the recipient’s name and email address may be included several times within the message itself.

The emails also contain links which redirect the recipient to websites where their data is stolen.

Pauline Smith, director of Action Fraud, the Government’s national fraud reporting centre, said: “Devious fraudsters will try every trick in the book to convince victims to hand over their personal information, often with devastating consequences.

“It is vital that students spot the signs of fraudulent emails to avoid falling victim by following HMRC’s advice.”

Anyone targeted should not click on any links but can report cases to HMRC on their website or by texting 60599.

To report a fraud, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.