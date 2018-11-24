WANTED: Suspected drug dealer charged with firearm offence on the run and could be in Sheffield 

A suspected drug dealer who is also facing a firearms charge is on the run and could be in Sheffield.

Mohammed Anwaar, aged 29, of Sheffield, was due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, October 17, for trial charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, two counts of money laundering, possession of cannabis and possession of a firearm.

Mohammed Anwaar.

But he failed to appear at court and detectives are now appealing for the public’s help as they step up their attempts to track him down.

Detective Constable Paolo Messina said: “Anwaar is fully aware that he is now wanted by police and that he is potentially facing a stint behind bars.

“It is absolutely essential that we hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Anwaar recently and I’d urge people who do have information as to his whereabouts to get in touch with us.

““He has links to Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester and Derbyshire.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but instead call 999 straight away. Any further information can be passed to 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 251 of 23 October 2018.”