A wanted man who has been on the run for weeks has been arrested in Sheffield this morning.

Police have been appealing for the information on the whereabouts of Liam Tarantini, aged 19, who had links to Gleadless, Firth Park and Eckington, since late December in connection with burglary and driving offences.

He was arrested in Firshill this morning and is in police custody.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to locate him."