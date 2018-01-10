Walkers welcome to Haxey parish open meeting

After heavy rain the previous day, it was a bit muddy in places but everyone enjoyed it and are now looking forward to the next one.

At an open meeting, to which anyone interested is invited to attend, at 7pm on January 18in Haxey Memorial Hall, a committee will be formed and a constitution adopted.

The aim will be to encourage locals and visitors to enjoy the lovely countryside and explore the 40 miles of footpaths in the parish.

A spokesman said: “We will be organising other walks throughout the year.”

To find out more visit the website haxeywalkers.co.uk or facebook fb.me/islewalks

A few months ago Haxey parish joined the national Walkers are Welcome organisation, and on Saturday December 30 well over 50 people, ranging in age from eight to (nearly) 80 joined in a four mile family walk.