Volunteer village fundraisers give hospice £6,000 boost

A busy group of volunteer village fundraisers have given their local hospice a £6,000 boost.

The donation to Lindsey Lodge Hospice was made by its Messingham Supporter Group at a fundraising Coffee Morning at the Crown Inn, which makes a grand total of £13,000 raised by them in this financial year through events such as coffee mornings, bingo afternoons, charity concerts and day trips out.

Receiving the cheque from Messingham Supporter Group Chair Val Outram, Lindsey Lodge Director of Business Development Kate Conway said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to Val and her team. This is a fantastic amount of money raised by a very active and committed group of supporters, who generously volunteer their time and efforts to support the Hospice.

She added: “Our supporter groups work as a team to represent Lindsey Lodge in their local community by organising fundraising events, looking after and maintaining the collecting tins and house boxes in their area and sharing their knowledge of the Hospice on a local level – and we wouldn’t be able to deliver the high standards of patient care we do without the valuable funds they donate.”

The charity-run Hospice provides care to people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement. It receives only 17% funding each year from the NHS and relies on fundraising and donations to raise the £3.3 million it needs each year to continue to deliver its care in North Lincolnshire.

Val Outram said: “I’m so proud of our group for all that they do. It’s such a pleasure working with them.

“It’s very rewarding to know that our fundraising efforts are making such a difference and I’d like to say thank you to the Messingham community for continuing to provide such outstanding support!”

For more information joining a Lindsey Lodge Hospice supporter group please email enquiries@lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, phone Fundraising on 01724 270835, or visit the Hospice website at www.lindseylodgehospice.or.uk