VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance has now left the scene of a major incident on a Sheffield estate.

A video sent in by an onlooker shows the aircraft leaving Greenhill Park.

Air Ambulance at the scene.

Several police cars, two ambulance vehicles and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were earlier called out to Lowedges at about 8pm this evening.

Officers have sealed off Chesterfield Road South at the junction with Lowedges Road.

People who live locally have claimed that a teenage male may have been stabbed but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

An eyewitness said: "There are loads of police and ambulances here.

Police at the scene.

"I have heard that a teenage male has been stabbed and taken away in the air ambulance.

"It's shocking, you don't expect to see this on your doorstep."

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.