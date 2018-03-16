VIDEO: Two suspected thieves arrested at busy Sheffield roundabout

Two suspected thieves have been arrested at a busy Sheffield roundabout this afternoon.
Officers swooped to handcuff the men, aged 42 and 34, at Brook Hill roundabout in the city centre at 1.42pm.
A police spokesperson said they are suspected of stealing power tools.
Five police cars and a police van were called to the scene.
There was also a damaged silver car and two black cars present, along with a recovery truck.