VIDEO: Mysterious 'Donny Dancer' goes viral as clips of funky moves become web hit

A man dubbed 'Donny Dancer' for his colourful town centre dance routines has become a viral internet sensation.

The silver-haired, leather jacket sporting man has been spotted performing his funky dance routines all over Doncaster town centre in recent weeks - and a Facebook page dedicated to his antics has become a huge hit, with more than 250,000 people watching the footage.

"Donny Dancer" has become a viral web sensation. (Photo: Donny Dancer).

In the clips, the man is seen strutting his stuff among town centre shoppers, singing and dancing to music blaring from a portable speaker, bopping along as he walks.

Now a Facebook page dedicated to videos of his routines has been set up - and has already attracted more than 700 fans.

The clips show the man, also sporting a gold and black leather jacket and sometimes dark shades, dancing to songs such as Tony Christie's Is This The Way To Amarillo and The Bangles' Walk Like An Egyptian in the town centre as well as near Doncaster Bowl at Lakeside.

A post on the Donny Dancer Facebook page, which you can visit HERE said: "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stops #DonnyDancer!

"He's a non stop party machine, available for weddings, birthdays and Bar Mitzvahs."

"Rave on, #DonnyDancer you magnificent man!

Spotters are urged to share their videos with the page.

A post said: "The man, the legend, the #DonnyDancer! If you've got any Donny Dancer videos please send em in but please no Dancer hate, we love the guy!"