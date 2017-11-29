VIDEO: Museum seeks stories for LGBT+ exhibition

Chesterfield Museum is hosting an event for members of the borough’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities to come forward with their stories and pictures ahead of a new exhibition.

The museum, owned and operated by Chesterfield Borough Council, is working with the charity Derbyshire LGBT+ to mount the exhibition supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund early next year.

Watch the video Here

People can come along to the museum on Saturday 9 December from 10am to 1pm to discuss their experiences and bring along any pictures or items to help chart the social history of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) communities in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

Councillor Steve Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “Chesterfield Museum charts the social history of Chesterfield and we’re pleased to be working with LGBT+ Derbyshire on this new exhibition to tell the stories of LGBT communities in the area – many of which have been untold.”

Greg Pickup, from LGBT+ Derbyshire, added: “Anybody from the LGBT community in or around Chesterfield who has a story to tell or has items or photos which relate to the history of our community is encouraged to come forward.

“We’re also keen for anyone to come along who would like to volunteer or help with the project.”

Anyone who cannot make the event can contact the museum by email: museum@chesterfield.gov.uk or call 01246 345727.

Chesterfield Museum is open each Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.