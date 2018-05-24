VIDEO: Murder investigation launched after teenage boy is reportedly stabbed to death on Sheffield estate

A murder investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed to death on a Sheffield estate this evening.

South Yorkshire Police said they responded to reports that a 15-year-old boy had been stabbed on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, at about 7.50pm.

He was taken to hospital but died just after 8.50pm. He has not been named by police yet.

This is the third fatal stabbing in the city in the last three months.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, district commander for Sheffield, said: "I fully understand the concern, alarm and fear that our local communities will have on hearing of this crime.

“I want to offer my utmost reassurance that we are treating this incident as an immediate priority, with a vast number of officers and resources already deployed into the investigation and an absolute determination to apprehend those responsible.

“My thoughts are with the young man’s family at this devastating time, and while the investigation is in the early stages, I would ask anyone who may able to assist with any information to please make contact with us.

“There will be a visible police presence in the area throughout the night and over the coming days and I would encourage anyone with any worries to please make contact with us.”

Several police cars, ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

Crime scene investigators are still in the area and a number of roads remain closed this evening.

Police said the victim's family have been informed and specially trained officers are supporting them.

This latest incident comes just days after 19-year-old Ryan Jowle died in hospital hours after being stabbed in the chest on Tannery Close, Woodhouse, on Tuesday at 11.10pm.

An 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

It also comes just 11 weeks after dad-of-three Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was knifed to death in broad daylight on the streets of Burngreave. A number of people have been arrested in connection with his death but nobody has been charged.

In addition, a 19-year-old man was stabbed on City Road on Monday.

Police have not said if there is a link between the stabbings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 829 of 24 May 2018.