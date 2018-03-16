VIDEO: Major police incident at Sheffield roundabout

A major police incident is underway at a busy roundabout in Sheffield this afternoon.

Five police cars and a police van were spotted parked on the Brook Hill roundabout in the city centre at about 2pm.

Police at the scene.

It appeared they made an arrest as a man was sat in handcuffs on the floor.

There was also a damaged silver car and two black cars at the scene, along with a recovery truck.

Brook Hill roundabout.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details about the incident. We have contacted the force for comment.

Police dealing with the incident.