VIDEO: Major police incident at Sheffield roundabout

A major police incident is underway at a busy roundabout in Sheffield this afternoon.
Five police cars and a police van were spotted parked on the Brook Hill roundabout in the city centre at about 2pm.
It appeared they made an arrest as a man was sat in handcuffs on the floor.
There was also a damaged silver car and two black cars at the scene, along with a recovery truck.
South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details about the incident. We have contacted the force for comment.