Leave protesters from Doncaster have been demonstrating in London – amid news that MPs have rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal for a third time.

The PM’s withdrawal agreement was rejected by 344 votes to 286, throwing the UK’s Brexit plans into more confusion.

Brexit protesters outside Parliament. (Photo: YBAG).

Mrs May said the vote would have "grave" implications and the "legal default" was that the UK would leave on 12 April.

That meant there would not be enough time to get legislation through to avoid a no-deal Brexit, she said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for her to resign and call an election.

Responding to the vote, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: "In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April."

Members of the Doncaster-based Yorkshire Brexit Action Group are among thousands of pro-Brexit demonstrators from across the country who have descended on London for a rally outside Parliament.

Today was scheduled to be the day that Britain was due to Leave the EU and today’s protest was timed to coincide with that.