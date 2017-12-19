VIDEO: Christmas morning will be full of action with Xtrem Bots

Introducing the XTREM BOTS Smart Bot, with 20 functions and 50 programmable actions and robotic sounds.

Watch video here

Smart Bot can be controlled with the remote control and hand gestures. Smart Bot can either walk or slide forwards, backwards, side to side, and even dances.

Smart Bot’s in-built motion detectors recognise hand gestures for additional movement, and the LED eyes produce a variety of facial expressions.

The 20 functions remote control can be used to program up to 50 consecutive actions for Smart Bot to follow. Smart Bot charges with USB cable (remote control requires 2 x AA batteries).

The new action robot Xtrem Bots range comes with a wealth of features as well as lights and sounds. Suitable for ages 5 and up.

Easy to have fun with straight out of the box, they also have more advanced programmable features, teaching input and output skills and ensuring there is longevity of play. Available at affordable prices, they don’t require smartphones to play!

RRP £29.99

