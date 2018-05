This was the dramatic scene on a major Sheffield road this afternoon, after a car burst into flames.

The fire service were sent out to extinguish the car blaze in Langsett Road, Hillsborough at 2.28pm.

One appliance was sent out to the fire, the cause of which is not yet known.

Police were sent to the scene to control traffic in the area, and trams were suspended while work to extinguish the blaze was carried out.

The fire service left the scene at approximately at 2.45pm.

The scene in Langsett Road earlier this afternoon. Picture: Chris Holt