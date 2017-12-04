VIDEO: Busy Sheffield road reopens following accident

Sheffield's busy Ecclesall Road South has reopened following a crash earlier today.

Travel company First South Yorkshire tweeted at 11am that a road traffic collision happened near the junction with Ringinglow Road.

Eccesall Road, Sheffield.

The scene was taped off by police but it was reopened at about 4pm.

In addition, First South Yorkshire said there had been another "police incident" near the junction with Greystones Road.

Diversions are in place.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details about the incidents.