VIDEO: Brexit: Doncaster Leave voter switches to Remain at town centre People’s Vote rally

A Doncaster man who voted for Brexit has been filmed saying how he’d now vote Remain in a second referendum at a town centre rally calling for a People’s Vote.

Leave voter Leon says he would now vote Remain.

The Best for Doncaster group held a Brexitometer event in the town centre

