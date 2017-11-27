Victorian market and Christmas lights switch on in Epworth

Thousands of folk are expected to turn out to see the Christmas season start in Epworth on Friday, December 1.

The annual lights switch on at 6.30pm is the culmination of an afternoon of festive fun at the town’s Imperial Hall where a Victorian style market takes place.

The market begins at noon at the Chapel Street venue.

Attractions include a Christmas hamper raffle, a tombola, cakes, preserves, homemade sweets, books, jewellery, a bran tub, Christmas items, games, plus mulled wine and refreshments.

Everyone is welcome to go along and get in the Yuletide spirit.

The day of festivities will be rounded off with, of course, a visit by the one and only Santa.