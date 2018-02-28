Updated: Snow latest: List of Doncaster schools closed - Thursday 1 March - 35 shut so far

School pupils across Doncaster are getting set for a second snow day due to the Beast from the East blizzards.
These are the schools which will be closed on Thursday, March 1. Keep checking this page for updates.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
Ridgewood School
North Ridge Community
Richmond Hill Primary
Kirkby Avenue Primary
Barnburgh Primary School
Bessacarr Primary
St Peters Catholic Primary
Armthorpe Southfield Primary
Armthorpe Tranmoor Primary
Askern Moss Road Infant
Barnbydun Primary Academy
Bawtry Mayflower Primary
Bentley High Street Primary
Carcroft Primary
Carr Lodge Academy
Edlington Victoria Academy
Everton Primary
Hatchell Wood Primary
Hawthorn Primary
Hayfield Lane Primary
Mattersey Primary
Mexborough Highwoods Primary
Montagu Primary Academy
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary
Sandringham Primary
Scawthorpe Sunnyfields Primary
Shaw Wood Academy
St Albans Catholic Primary
St Joseph and St Teresas Catholic Primary
St Josephs Catholic
St Peters Catholic Primary
Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary
Thorne King Edward
Willow Academy