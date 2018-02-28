Updated: Snow latest: List of Doncaster schools closed - Thursday 1 March - 35 shut so far

School pupils across Doncaster are getting set for a second snow day due to the Beast from the East blizzards.

These are the schools which will be closed on Thursday, March 1. Keep checking this page for updates.

SCHOOLS CLOSED

Ridgewood School

North Ridge Community

Richmond Hill Primary

Kirkby Avenue Primary

Barnburgh Primary School

Bessacarr Primary

St Peters Catholic Primary

Armthorpe Southfield Primary

Armthorpe Tranmoor Primary

Askern Moss Road Infant

Barnbydun Primary Academy

Bawtry Mayflower Primary

Bentley High Street Primary

Carcroft Primary

Carr Lodge Academy

Edlington Victoria Academy

Everton Primary

Hatchell Wood Primary

Hawthorn Primary

Hayfield Lane Primary

Mattersey Primary

Mexborough Highwoods Primary

Montagu Primary Academy

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Primary

Sandringham Primary

Scawthorpe Sunnyfields Primary

Shaw Wood Academy

St Albans Catholic Primary

St Joseph and St Teresas Catholic Primary

St Josephs Catholic

St Peters Catholic Primary

Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary

Thorne King Edward

Willow Academy