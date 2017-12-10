UPDATED FORECAST: When you can expect snowfall hour-by-hour in Sheffield

As the first flakes of snow begin to fall across Sheffield, here is when the Met Office say you can expect snowfall during the course of today.

The Met Office have downgraded the warning from amber to yellow in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, but say 'a spell of heavy snow is possible' in the city. They have also forecast plummeting temperatures of as low as -6 tonight.

Should Sheffield have heavy snowfall, this could lead to road, rail and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled.

This is when Sheffield is forecast to see snowfall today.

10am: Snow

11am: Snow

Midday: Cloudy

1pm: Cloudy

2pm: Snow

3pm: Snow

4pm: Snow

5pm: Snow

6pm: Cloudy

7pm: Cloudy

8pm: Clear

9pm: Clear

10pm: Clear

11pm: Clear