UPDATED: 70 schools closed, rail, road and bus disruption as blizzards hit Doncaster

Dozens of schools across Doncaster are closed as Beast from the East blizzards sweep across town.

The town woke up to several inches of snow this morning with roads, buses, trains and planes all affected by the weather.

FULL LIST OF SCHOOLS CLOSED BELOW

Bin collections have been cancelled, libraries have closed and people have been struggling on journeys across Doncaster.

Over the course of the morning, weather conditions have worsened with blizzards sweeping across the town and 3-4 inches of snow in some parts of Doncaster.

Doncaster Council has had gritters out continuously all night but a spokesman said: "However we have had a lot of snow and road surface temperatures are at -6 so take care."

Main routes are still running, but slowly and drivers are being warned of disruption while many estate routes are also badly affected.

Rail services from Doncaster are also subject to delays and cancellations with all routes affected.

Flights from Robin Hood Airport are also being hit and passengers are advised to check before setting off.

Dozens of schools in Doncaster are now closed and bus services are also subject to delays and diversions, especially around estate areas.

First South Yorkshire has said: "With the exception of the following areas, the majority of services are running normally:

14 - Not serving Mansfield Road, Florence Avenue or Greenfield Lane in both directions.

41a - Not serving Braydon Road - using Cusworth Lane in both directions.

54 - Buses are not serving Woodlands Village; services are using Great North Road in both directions.

X78 - Now normal.

Passengers are again being advised to check services before they travel.

A spokesman for Robin Hood Airport said: "Due to the adverse weather, we are currently experiencing delays to flights. Please contact your airline and keep an eye on our website for up to date flight info. Please also take extra care when travelling to and from the airport."

Meanwhile, Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals are continuing to operate as normal.

David Purdue, Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “Despite heavy snowfall, services at Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital are running as normal.

“If you have an appointment with the Trust, please attend as normal if it is safe to do so, allowing yourself extra time travel. If your scheduled visit is cancelled, you will be contacted.

“Our Estates and Facilities team are currently hard at work ensuring that our hospitals are well-gritted, however we do ask visitors to take extra precaution when coming and going.

“Local residents can help the Trust by looking-in on elderly relatives and neighbours, ensuring they are safe, warm and have essential medicines and supplies while the weather is bad and it’s difficult to go out.

“Remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency. If you become ill or injured you can seek advice by calling NHS 111.”​

Doncaster Council has said that both Doncaster Museum and Cusworth Hall are both currently open, however this may change depending upon the weather.

Library opening times have been affected, all bin collections have been suspended and household waste and recycling centres across are shut until further notice due to the adverse weather conditions

A council spokesman said: "If you are planning to travel today, please only make necessary journeys. The operators are working hard, and there are many services still running - but we cannot say what will happen later on and we wouldn't want you to get stuck. Keep warm, and keep safe!

Gritters have been out overnight and along with snow ploughs.

A spokesman said: "Please be aware that grit won't always work at such low temperatures when covered in snow, so please drive with extra care.

LIST OF SCHOOLS CLOSED

Outwood Academy Danum

Adwick Primary School

Armthorpe Academy

Armthorpe Southfield Primary

Armthorpe Tranmoor Primary

Ash Hill Academy

Askern Spa Junior School

Balby Carr Community Academy

Balby Central Primary

Barnburgh Primary School

Barnbydun Primary Academy

Bawtry Mayflower Primary

Bentley High Street Primary

Bessacarr Primary

Campsmount (A Co-Operative Academy)

Canon Popham Church of England Primary and Nursery

Carcroft Primary

Carr Lodge Academy

Coppice School

Denaby Main Academy

Don Valley Academy & Performing Arts College

Doncaster College

Edlington Victoria Academy

Hatchell Wood Primary

Hayfield Lane Primary

Heatherwood School

Hill Top Acadamy

Hooton Pagnell All Saints CofE Primary

Kirkby Avenue Primary

Lakeside Primary

Long Toft Primary

Maple Medical PRU

Mexborough Highwoods Primary

Misson Primary

Morley Place Junior Academy

New College Doncaster

New Pastures Primary School

North Ridge Community

Norton Infant

Norton Junior

Outwood Academy Adwick

Owston Park Primary

Pennine View Primary

Richmond Hill Primary

Ridgewood School

St Michaels CofE Primary

Rossington Tornedale Infant School

Sandringham Primary

Scawthorpe Sunnyfields Primary

South Axholme Academy

St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary

St Josephs Catholic

St Oswalds CofE Primary

St Patrick Catholic Primary

St Peters Catholic Primary

St Wilfreds Academy Doncaster

Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary

Stone Hill

The Hayfield School

The McAuley Catholic High School

The Woodlands Primary

Thorne King Edward

Tickhill Estfeld Primary

Tickhill St Marys Church of England Primary and Nursery

Wadworth Primary

Walkeringham Primary

Warmsworth Primary

Willow Academy

Windhill Primary