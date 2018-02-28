UPDATED: 70 schools closed, rail, road and bus disruption as blizzards hit Doncaster

Dozens of schools across Doncaster are closed as Beast from the East blizzards sweep across town.
The town woke up to several inches of snow this morning with roads, buses, trains and planes all affected by the weather.
FULL LIST OF SCHOOLS CLOSED BELOW
Bin collections have been cancelled, libraries have closed and people have been struggling on journeys across Doncaster.
Over the course of the morning, weather conditions have worsened with blizzards sweeping across the town and 3-4 inches of snow in some parts of Doncaster.
Doncaster Council has had gritters out continuously all night but a spokesman said: "However we have had a lot of snow and road surface temperatures are at -6 so take care."
Main routes are still running, but slowly and drivers are being warned of disruption while many estate routes are also badly affected.
Rail services from Doncaster are also subject to delays and cancellations with all routes affected.
Flights from Robin Hood Airport are also being hit and passengers are advised to check before setting off.
Dozens of schools in Doncaster are now closed and bus services are also subject to delays and diversions, especially around estate areas.
First South Yorkshire has said: "With the exception of the following areas, the majority of services are running normally:
14 - Not serving Mansfield Road, Florence Avenue or Greenfield Lane in both directions.
41a - Not serving Braydon Road - using Cusworth Lane in both directions.
54 - Buses are not serving Woodlands Village; services are using Great North Road in both directions.
X78 - Now normal.
Passengers are again being advised to check services before they travel.
A spokesman for Robin Hood Airport said: "Due to the adverse weather, we are currently experiencing delays to flights. Please contact your airline and keep an eye on our website for up to date flight info. Please also take extra care when travelling to and from the airport."
Meanwhile, Doncaster and Bassetlaw hospitals are continuing to operate as normal.
David Purdue, Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “Despite heavy snowfall, services at Bassetlaw Hospital, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Montagu Hospital are running as normal.
“If you have an appointment with the Trust, please attend as normal if it is safe to do so, allowing yourself extra time travel. If your scheduled visit is cancelled, you will be contacted.
“Our Estates and Facilities team are currently hard at work ensuring that our hospitals are well-gritted, however we do ask visitors to take extra precaution when coming and going.
“Local residents can help the Trust by looking-in on elderly relatives and neighbours, ensuring they are safe, warm and have essential medicines and supplies while the weather is bad and it’s difficult to go out.
“Remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency. If you become ill or injured you can seek advice by calling NHS 111.”
Doncaster Council has said that both Doncaster Museum and Cusworth Hall are both currently open, however this may change depending upon the weather.
Library opening times have been affected, all bin collections have been suspended and household waste and recycling centres across are shut until further notice due to the adverse weather conditions
A council spokesman said: "If you are planning to travel today, please only make necessary journeys. The operators are working hard, and there are many services still running - but we cannot say what will happen later on and we wouldn't want you to get stuck. Keep warm, and keep safe!
Gritters have been out overnight and along with snow ploughs.
A spokesman said: "Please be aware that grit won't always work at such low temperatures when covered in snow, so please drive with extra care.
LIST OF SCHOOLS CLOSED
Outwood Academy Danum
Adwick Primary School
Armthorpe Academy
Armthorpe Southfield Primary
Armthorpe Tranmoor Primary
Ash Hill Academy
Askern Spa Junior School
Balby Carr Community Academy
Balby Central Primary
Barnburgh Primary School
Barnbydun Primary Academy
Bawtry Mayflower Primary
Bentley High Street Primary
Bessacarr Primary
Campsmount (A Co-Operative Academy)
Canon Popham Church of England Primary and Nursery
Carcroft Primary
Carr Lodge Academy
Coppice School
Denaby Main Academy
Don Valley Academy & Performing Arts College
Doncaster College
Edlington Victoria Academy
Hatchell Wood Primary
Hayfield Lane Primary
Heatherwood School
Hill Top Acadamy
Hooton Pagnell All Saints CofE Primary
Kirkby Avenue Primary
Lakeside Primary
Long Toft Primary
Maple Medical PRU
Mexborough Highwoods Primary
Misson Primary
Morley Place Junior Academy
New College Doncaster
New Pastures Primary School
North Ridge Community
Norton Infant
Norton Junior
Outwood Academy Adwick
Owston Park Primary
Pennine View Primary
Richmond Hill Primary
Ridgewood School
St Michaels CofE Primary
Rossington Tornedale Infant School
Sandringham Primary
Scawthorpe Sunnyfields Primary
South Axholme Academy
St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary
St Josephs Catholic
St Oswalds CofE Primary
St Patrick Catholic Primary
St Peters Catholic Primary
St Wilfreds Academy Doncaster
Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary
Stone Hill
The Hayfield School
The McAuley Catholic High School
The Woodlands Primary
Thorne King Edward
Tickhill Estfeld Primary
Tickhill St Marys Church of England Primary and Nursery
Wadworth Primary
Walkeringham Primary
Warmsworth Primary
Willow Academy
Windhill Primary