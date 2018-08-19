UPDATE: Major road out of Sheffeld still blocked in both directions after multi-vehicle crash

A major road out of Sheffield is still blocked in both directions, following a multi-vehicle road traffic collision.

The collision took place on the A628 Woodhead Pass at Crowden earlier this afternoon, and has led to traffic being blocked in both directions for the last three hours.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "The road is still closed at this time, recovery is on the way for the vehicles involved but we are unable to provide an estimated time for it reopening."

Motorists are advised to observe the closure signs and are asked not to proceed west beyond the A616 junction at Flouch or east beyond the A57 junction at the GunInn.