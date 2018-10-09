Uber launched popular food delivery app in Doncaster

People in Doncaster can now order food using Uber’s food delivery app - Uber Eats. The popular app, already available in Rotherham means you can order your next meal at touch of a button.

Uber Eats offers delivery from local favourites including Urban Fresh Burgers & Fries, Ada Turkish, Frankie & Benny’s, and McDonalds. The app is powered by the same technology that helps you get from A to B, allowing you to track your delivery and pay (and tip) using the same account you use for Uber. No cash required.

People in Doncaster can download the Uber Eats app and order from a dozen of restaurants on their smartphone (available for iOS and Android), or by visiting ubereats.com.

Here’s how to order using Uber Eats:

Download the free app or go to ubereats.com to see all the restaurants available in your area. You can sign in using your existing Uber account or create a new one.

Tell us your location - you can select your home, office or any other address.

Find the perfect meal - browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type or dietary requirements to find exactly what your tastebuds are asking for.

Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive whenever is most convenient for you.

Track the progress of the delivery - get updates as your order is prepared and delivered to your destination. Enjoy!

The app is available every day of the week from 8am to midnight.

For local restaurants, the Uber Eats app means more business with more options for delivery and a thousands of potential new customers.

The Uber Eats app also offers flexible work opportunities for those with bikes or scooters, choosing when and where they want to work.

Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We have been blown away with how popular the app has been in Rotherham so we’re really excited to be expanding into Doncaster. People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We have partnered with plenty of restaurants, so we hope there will be something for everyone’s tastes.”