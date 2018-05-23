Two women charged with murder over death of South Yorkshire woman

Two women have been charged with murder over the death of a woman in South Yorkshire.

The body of Claire Louise Smith was found on Union Street close to Barnsley town centre on Saturday, May 19, at 6.50am.

Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the 42-year-old died as a result of injuries from a 'very severe, physical attack'.

Penelope Brownlie, aged 45, and Justine Wainwright, aged 57, also known as Bridget O’Keefe, have this evening both been charged with murder.

The women, both of Britannia Close, near to Barnsley town centre, remain in police custody and will appear at Barnsley Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 71-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 01709 443544.