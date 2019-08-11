Two lanes closed on South Yorkshire motorway due to overturned caravan
Motorists travelling on a South Yorkshire stretch of motorway are experiencing delays this morning, due to the closure of two lanes caused by an overturned caravan.
By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 10:00
Lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the M18 northbound, between Junction 1 at Bramley, Rotherham and Junction 2 at Wadworth, Doncaster.
A spokesman for Highways England told motorists to expect delays.
South Yorkshire Police are currently on the scene.