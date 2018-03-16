Two injured in crash near Sheffield

Two people have been injured in a road traffic collision near Sheffield this afternoon.
A black VW Passat and a grey Toyota Yaris were in collision on Oaks Lane, Kimberworth, at about 2pm.
A man and a woman were trapped in the vehicles and had to be cut out by firefighters.
The man, aged in his 40s, and the woman, aged in her 30s, both suffered back and neck injuries.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described their injuries as 'non-life threatening'.
The road was cordoned off while emergency services tended to the scene and the road was reopened at 5.10pm.