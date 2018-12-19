He’s loved for his saucy TV cookery displays – but celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo has another secret dish up his sleeve – his middle name is SHEFFIELD.

It might sound unlikely that the Italian born star is named after the city, but its true – and its officially one of his middle names after it was changed by deed poll.

Here’s how the TV chef ended up with his unusual middle name.

It all stems from an appearance on riotous TV comedy quiz Celebrity Juice back in 2015.

The 42-year-old has funnyman Keith Lemon to thank for the unusual monicker – as it was he that bestowed the name Sheffield on him during an episode of the show.

The audience got to vote on what they thought Gino's middle name should be.

The options were 'Keith', 'Juice' or 'Sheffield' and when the audience made their decision he made it official via Deed Poll.

And while he might be known as Gino, that’s not his official first name either.

The Naples-born presenter was actually called Gennaro at birth, giving him the full name Gennaro Sheffield D'Acampo.