Trio of burglars flee after Sheffield resident catches them red handed

A trio of burglars fled a house after the occupant caught them sneaking in.

The three men entered through an insecure conservatory door at a home in Norborough Road, Manor, at 9.45am yesterday morning.

They fled empty handed when the resident saw them and got away in a silver car.

In a similar incident, two burglars were disturbed when they tried to get into a home through a back door in Hursley Drive, Sothall.

The two men fled out through the back garden empty handed following the attempted break-in at 7.20pm yesterday.

Burglars also got into a home in Prince of Wales Road, Manor, between 5.20am and 1pm yesterday.

They had forced open the front UPVC door handle and lock.

They searched the property but nothing had been taken.

Contact police with information on 101.