Tributes pour in to 'lovely guy' fatally stabbed in Sheffield

A young man fatally stabbed to death in Sheffield has been described as a 'lovely guy' as tributes poured in.

Kavan Brissett was left seriously injured following an incident in an alleyway just off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14, just before 6.45pm.

A floral tribute.

The 21-year-old clung onto life but died in hospital as a result of a single stab wound to the chest on Saturday morning. Four males, all teenagers, have been arrested in connection with Kavan's death.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene and even more people passed on their best wishes to his family in posts on Facebook.

Beverley Tomlinson described Kavan as a "lovely guy" and added that she was "thinking of his family."

Kay Robinson posted: "Can’t believe this. Heartbreaking, sending my love, thoughts and prayers to the family.

Another tribute.

"Such a waste of a life, when will these kids understand the devastation they cause."

Leah Dodsworth said: "21-years-old - still a baby and had his whole life ahead of him. RIP."

As this was the fifth fatal stabbing in the city in as many months, some were also calling for more action to tackle knife crime.

Matt Staniland called for a "tougher" police stance on the issue, while Ebony Frances-Rose posted: "Such a shame, this really needs to stop."

A post-mortem examination over the weekend concluded he died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Yesterday police arrested two boys, aged 16 and 17, on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempt murder earlier this week remains released under investigation and a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob remains on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: "We believe there are people within the community who will be able to help with our enquiries as we piece together exactly what happened and work to identify those involved.

“It’s these people who we need to come forward and speak to us, we need to work together to provide answers for Mr Brissett’s family and bring those responsible to justice.



Mr Brissett's family continue to be supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 827 of August 18.