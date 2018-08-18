Tributes pour in for 'talented young man' stabbed to death on Sheffield street

People have begun to leave tributes to a beloved Sheffield man, who passed away this morning after being stabbed in a street attack earlier this week.

Just before 6.45pm on Tuesday, August 14, emergency services were called to Langsett Walk, following a report from the ambulance service that the man had been injured in an alleyway just off the street.

The man is believed to have been stabbed three times in the chest.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for a suspected stab wound but his condition deteriorated and he sadly died earlier this morning (Saturday, August 18).

The man's identity has not yet been confirmed by police, but friends of the man have named him as Kavan.

Loved ones of the tragic stab victim have begun to leave tributes to him on social media.

Dave Spooner said: "R.I.P Kav a talented young man had him on hook and jab pads a time or two when he was down at the jubilee gym .... My thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this very sad time."

Avery Stanz added: "R.I.P kavan, my deepest condolences to your family n every one who has meet u and been touched by your soul in your short years of maturing into a fine young man . Sending your loved ones love and light, may u fly high young king x"

Alison Stowe said: "My heart goes out to the family and friends of Kavan. R I P young man you did not deserve to die so young or in this awful way. You will never be forgot you will not have died in vain We have to find away to End knife and gun crime. No one has the right to own our streets we should all feel safe and free in public. So sorry for your loss family and friends of Kavan."

Brady Westwell wrote: "Rip Kavan.hope you have a good time in heaven."

LR Smith said: "R.i.p kavan ❤ see you soon my brother."

An 18-year-old man arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of attempt murder has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

A 17-year-old boy arrested yesterday afternoon (Friday, August 17) on suspicion of conspiracy to rob has been released on bail.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, the Senior Investigating Officer, said this morning: “We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation, to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the man’s death.

“Officers have remained in the area since Tuesday, carrying out further forensic work and speaking to witnesses. Increased patrols will also remain in the area throughout the weekend. These are for the reassurance of the local community but to also encourage anyone who has information about what happened to speak to an officer.

“If you saw what happened or have any information that you think could assist with our enquiries, please contact us. You can call 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 827 of 14 August 2018.”