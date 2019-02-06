Tributes paid to popular Sheffield barber found dead above shop  

Tributes ave been paid to a 'caring' and 'generous' barber, affectionately known as Mr T, who was found dead in the flat above his shop.

The body of father-of-two Trevor Darien was discovered above his barbers shop Mister T’s on City Road in July last year.

Trevor Darien.

An inquest heard that the ‘pillar of the community’ killed himself after previously battling mental health issues.

A number of former customers have now taken to Facebook to pay tribute to Mr Darien.

David Archer posted: “Trevor had the ability to make every customer feel like he was their best mate for the 20 minutes you were getting a haircut.

“I had countless laughs and debates with him and others in the shop. It wasn’t just a barbers it was a sanctuary to learn and listen about life.”

Danny Slater described him as “such a nice fella” and added it was “great to have known him.”

Louise Kelly said simply: “Once met, never forgotten. RIP Trevor.”

Diane Cronin described him as a “true legend.”

Mr Darien’s sister Patricia Eschoe previously said: “He was very caring - not just for people that were directly related to him but for the wider community as well.

“There were over 2,000 people at the funeral.”

An inquest in Sheffield heard on Tuesday that he was a heavy drinker and had been detained under the Mental Health Act in 2007 but was released within days.

A post-mortem report ruled the cause of death was heavy bleeding due to self-inflicted injuries.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, coroner Katy Dickinson said: “I’m so sorry for your loss, he seemed like a wonderful man and I’m sure he was very popular.”

Speaking after the hearing, Trevor's nephew Reece said: “He really loved and cared for his family.

“He was a dad-of-two and an uncle of six and he really looked after his family.”​​​​​​​

Samaritans can be contacted by calling 116 123.