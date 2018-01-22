Tributes following death of popular Sheffield music star

Tributes have been paid following the death of a well-known star of the Sheffield music scene.

Paul Jones, who played keyboards and sang in city ska and reggae band One Drop and also played in 80s cover band AK-47, died last week and friend and BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Toby Foster has led tributes to the musician.

Mr Jones had played alongside the presenter and Everly Pregnant Brothers frontman Big Shaun at last year's Wentworth Music Festival.

Writing on Facebook, he said: "When we decided to do the festival last year, we put a band together to play and have a laugh.

"I got Big Shaun in from The Everly Pregnant Brothers, Tim from Fear Lies and Scott and Steve from Courting The Act. I didn't know a keyboard player, so Big Shaun scouted about and introduced us all to Paul Jones..

"From the first rehearsal, he fitted like a glove. He was the most talented musician I'd ever worked with, but also one of the nicest, funniest blokes you could wish to meet. Already busy with AK47 and One Drop he still got involved with us and really helped us out as a band. We played the gig last year, and he loved it.

"We were in the process of rehearsing a new set for this year, indeed we had our first night in the rehearsal room booked when we got the news that Paul had passed away.

"We are all devastated. The guys in the band and the festival team have struggled to come to terms with the fact that he won't be with us any more. I'm not sure that we really believe it yet. It seems so unfair that a man who was so universally admired and loved is now gone. It's a genuine tragedy.

"I don't know how we will honour Paul at this year's festival as it's something that we need to talk to his family about, but I know that when we are on that stage, we'll all be thinking about him. Fly high Jonesy. You're a rock n roll star."

Mr Jones split his time between One Drop, a six piece ska and reggae band playing hits by the likes of Madness and AK-47, a three piece band playing covers by 80s bands such as Depeche Mode, Spandau Ballet, Duran Duran and Culture Club.

Writing on the AK-47 Facebook page, fan Lisa Davenport wrote: "Still in shock over the sad news that such a wonderful man and musician Paul Jones has left us.

"We will miss our nights with him and AK47 and One Drop. He always had the time to speak to you and make you feel welcome.

"Our thoughts are with his wife Karen, family and band members. R.I.P Paul Jones. You will never be forgotten."

Paul Richardson wrote: "I still can't believe it...so sad."