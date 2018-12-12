This is where motorists can expect delays as repairs to a gas leak at a busy Doncaster junction begin

Motorists are being advised to leave extra time for their journeys as emergency gas work starts this morning in Brecks Lane, at the junction of Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster.

The existing traffic lights have been replaced by temporary traffic lights while engineers from local gas network Cadent repair a leak on a large gas main under the junction.

It is not yet known how long it will take for the work to be completed but the company will keep people updated.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank people for bearing with us while we carry this essential work.”