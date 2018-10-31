This is how YOU can shape the future of Sheffield's Supertram

Residents, visitors and businesses are reminded to have their say on proposals for the future of Supertram.

A public consultation is seeking views on three options for the system until 5 November:

* Maintaining Supertram as it is through ongoing essential repairs.

* Renewing and modernising Supertram’s tracks, vehicles and information systems.

* Exploring alternative options to Supertram.

Over 2,200 responses have already been received, but we would still welcome wider views.

Around £230m of investment is needed to allow Supertram to operate beyond 2024. South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive and Sheffield City Region will include the consultation feedback in a business case for funding that will be submitted to the Department for Transport in 2019.

For more information and to take part visit travelsouthyorkshire.com/futuretram or collect a paper form from a Travel South Yorkshire Interchange.