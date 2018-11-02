These are the proposed changes to bus services in Doncaster and Sheffield

A public consultation will seek passenger views on proposed changes to the frequency and routes of some bus services across South Yorkshire.

SYPTE Director of Customer Services, Tim Taylor, said: “Through the local bus partnerships, bus companies are proposing changes from February 2019 that aim to improve the frequency of services on busy corridors, and provide better access to places of employment, education and hospitals.

"Some of the suggestions included in the consultation have already come from feedback from communities, local councillors and MPs. We encourage as many people as possible to participate and have their say, so all views and options can be considered before any changes are put in place.”



Changes to local services include:

Sheffield

X78, X1, M17, 10/10a, 31/31a, 32, 66, 74/74a, 135, and new service X74.

Rotherham

X78, X1, A1, 13, 23, 27, 29, 31, 34, 37, 66, 72, 74/74a, 111/112, 114, 115, 116, 135, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140, 141,142, 227, and new services X74 and 208.

Doncaster

X78, 10/10a, 41

Barnsley

227, and new service 136



Passengers can read the proposals and take part in the consultation until 9 December atwww.travelsouthyorkshire.com/Feb2019



Consultation forms are available in an alternative format on request from Traveline on 01709 51 51 51, by email at communications@sypte.co.uk, or via a Travel South Yorkshire Interchange Customer Service Desk