The pride of Doncaster to be shown off by new bus fleet

To celebrate the best of Doncaster, a fleet of five branded buses will soon hit the road showcasing some of the town’s top destinations and businesses, such as CAST, Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust and National College of High Speed Rail, as well as a branded Doncaster Bus Partnership bus.

The ‘Bus It’ campaign aims to boost the borough as a vibrant place to live, work and invest by linking the buses to its main attractions through the Doncaster Ambassador Scheme.

The new bus fleet, and staff

“We’re proud to provide Doncaster's bus network and we want our customers to feel proud to live and work here too. By encouraging more local people to invest their time and money in the town we hope this will increase footfall levels and boost pride in Doncaster”, says Allan Riggall, a spokesperson for the Doncaster Bus Partnership

“Through the Bus Partnership, we work together to make bus travel a realistic option for you. You are never more than a short bus ride away from all the great things that Doncaster offers and no matter what you are travelling for in Doncaster, we can get you there. You can plan your journey using our online journey planner and use one of our great value tickets to ensure that you can get to where you need with more affordable travel.”

“We are thrilled to be unveiling this fantastic fleet of Doncaster branded buses. It is great to see CAST, Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, the National College for High Speed Rail and Yorkshire Wildlife Park all having their own branded buses which will be taking passengers on their journeys across South Yorkshire” said Erika Dodds, from Doncaster Ambassadors.

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Doncaster has a huge array of popular attractions and important educational and business assets all of which help to make our town a wonderful place to live, work, learn and visit. These branded buses will showcase some of things that help make Doncaster special. Doncaster has made great strides in recent years and exciting times lie ahead.”

MP for Doncaster Central, Rt Hon Dame Rosie Winterton, DBE, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Doncaster Bus Partnership and the Doncaster Ambassador Scheme working together to encourage residents as well as visitors to make the most of the high quality, unique and exciting recreational opportunities that Doncaster offers. This campaign aims to boost the borough as a vibrant place to live, work and invest by linking the buses to its main attractions through the Doncaster Ambassador Scheme, as well as encouraging people to travel sustainably to these top destinations.”

The Bus It campaign highlights the great value DonConnect tickets available, which can be used across any Doncaster bus service, as well as the travel options available by bus.

For further information about Doncaster Ambassadors and becoming a member visit www.wearedoncaster.co.uk/doncaster-ambassadors and to plan your journey to Doncaster’s best attractions visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/dbp

More information on Doncaster can also be found at www.visitdoncaster.com and www.businessdoncaster.com