Road bridge to be closed for eight months in Doncaster due to £15m project

Network Rail is inviting residents to attend a drop-in information session on Wednesday 28 November 28 to find out about the planned closure of Armthorpe Lane road bridge, as part of a £15m project to support the growth of rail freight in the region.

Network Rail

The road will be closed between January and August 2019 to allow the bridge at Armthorpe Lane to be made higher.

A diversion route, which has been agreed with local businesses, will be put in place and signposted. ]Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

The new higher road bridge will allow high cube shipping containers to run between Doncaster and Immingham on standard height wagons.

While high cube containers can be accommodated on the Immingham – Doncaster routes, it currently requires special low wagons of which there is a limited supply. Low wagons are also more expensive to run and to maintain.

Network Rail is holding the information session at Barnby Dun Parish Hall between 15:00 and 17:30 on Wednesday 28 November when residents will be able to come along and find out more about the planned closure and the diversion route and ask any questions they may have.