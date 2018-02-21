Plans for direct North Lincolnshire to London trains

Plans to run a direct rail service from North Lincolnshire to London were moved forward at a high-level meeting with rail bosses.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Cllr Rob Waltham, pledged his support to an application from Grand Central to the Rail Regulator for access to the line.

He discussed the company’s plans at the meeting in York with Managing Director of Grand Central, Richard McClean, and Commercial and Customer Policy Director, Louise Blyth.

Under current proposals, trains from London would travel through Doncaster to Scunthorpe, before continuing to Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

The group discussed the potential for adding further stops in North Lincolnshire in the Isle of Axholme at Crowle, and at Barnetby.

The council will work with Grand Central to build the business case and to establish the potential number of users of a direct London service.

Cllr Waltham also committed to make representation to the Department for Transport in support of the service.

He said: “Direct trains from North Lincolnshire to London would provide a significant boost to our local economy.

“North Lincolnshire already enjoys great rail connectivity with northern cities and to the south via Doncaster. But a direct London service would give another reason for businesses to set up or relocate ere.

“It would also provide a boost to local tourism, with even easier access to the rest of the country.

“Ultimately, it will create jobs for local people.”

If the bid to the Rail Regulator is successful, North Lincolnshire to London trains could start running in 2020.

“To help support the service, the council has committed to work on improving car parking at train stations at any additional station stops,” Cllr Waltham said.

“We’re keen to see Crowle and Barnetby included in the plans and we will be working closely with Grand Central to see how we could do this to help us maximise the potential this link will have for our area.”

Grand Central provide a commercial rail service that requires no taxpayer subsidy.