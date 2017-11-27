Man arrested for drink driving after two car collision

A man has been arrested for drink driving after a two vehicle crash near Crowle.

Humberside Police attended a two vehicle road traffic collision between a Ford Focus and a BMW 320 at 8pm on Friday, November 24. It took place on the A161 in between Crowle Crossroads and Junction 2.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles suffered injuries which are not life-threatening.

Stuart Coult of Market Place, Epworth, was arrested on scene and has been charged for driving whilst in excess of the prescribed alcohol limit (62mg when the limit is 35mg). He will appear at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on December 7.