M62 closed due to ongoing police incident on motorway bridge 

Drivers are being urged to avoid part of the M62 motorway this afternoon due to an ongoing police incident on a bridge over the River Ouse.

Traffic is being heavily affected on the westbound carriageway between junction 37 at Howden and junction 36 at Goole in what is believed to be an incident involving a woman on the bridge.

HM Coastguard over the scene

Traffic management system Inrix says: "Queueing traffic due to all traffic being temporarily held and police incident on M62 Westbound at J37 A63 (Howden)."

Highways England tweeted: "M62 J37 #Howden to J36 #Goole #OuseBridge Westbound currently closed due to a police incident. Diversion to follow..."

Police have not yet confirmed the nature of the incident but the Humber Coastguard helicopter has been in the sky over the scene for the past hour.