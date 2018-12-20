Doncaster road bridge to be closed for months to allow reconstruction as part of £15m rail freight project

Motorists and Doncaster residents are being advised of a planned road bridge closure which is about to take place.

Network Rail is advising residents, businesses and motorists that the planned closure of Armthorpe Lane road bridge will begin on January 8, 2019.

The bridge due for reconstruction

As part of a £15m project to support the growth of rail freight in the region, the road will be closed between January and summer 2019 to allow the bridge at Armthorpe Lane to be reconstructed.

Network Rail has discussed the proposed diversionary routes which will be put in place with businesses. The diversion routes will be clearly signposted and pedestrian access will be maintained throughout.

The new road bridge will allow high cube shipping containers to run between Doncaster and Immingham on standard height wagons.

While high cube containers can be accommodated on the Immingham – Doncaster routes, it currently requires special low wagons of which there is a limited supply.

Low wagons are also more expensive to run and to maintain.

Network Rail Head of Operations Delivery, Chris Gee said: “We appreciate that closing a road until the summer is extremely inconvenient for motorists and we thank them for their patience whilst we carry out this vital bridge enhancement.

"We have worked closely with Doncaster Council to find the best solution that will keep disruption to local residents and businesses to a minimum. The result will be a boost for the region’s economy as more freight is able to travel through the region more cost effectively.”

Doncaster Council is currently working with Network Rail to reduce the project duration by utilising more track possessions to reduce the disruption experienced by motorists.